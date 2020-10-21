New authentication system for LPG supply from Nov. 1

KOCHI

21 October 2020 00:59 IST

Consumer will have to share OTP with the delivery boy to confirm receipt of cylinder

The public sector oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, will introduce a digital method for confirming receipt of LPG cylinders by customers from November 1 in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

The delivery authentication code will be a one-time password (OTP) sent to customers.

The consumer will have to share the OTP with the delivery boy to confirm receipt, said a communication from the IOC here on Tuesday.

The communication said that LPG being an essential commodity, was subsidized to a large extent and it was important to account for each LPG cylinder sold to registered customers of the oil companies.

The sharing of the OTP to confirm receipt of the cylinder will replace the traditional method of confirming receipt, which was for the customer to sign the distributor’s copy of the cash memo.

The delivery boy then made an entry in the domestic gas consumer card or the ‘Blue Book’ issued to the customers.

From June 2020, oil companies had introduced the digital method for taking confirmation of the receipt of LPG cylinders by customers.

Whenever a cash memo is generated by the distributor in the name of a customer, a four-digit code goes to the customer through an SMS to the registered mobile number.

The communication said that the digital method of taking confirmation of receipt was a safe and more sure method as it was a contactless and could be done by maintaining a distance of six feet between the customers and the delivery boy.

The new digital system was going to be made mandatory in all the 100 smart cities across the country from November 1, including in Kochi and the State capital, the communication said.