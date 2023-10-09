HamberMenu
New auditorium at Maharaja’s College to be made disabled-friendly

October 09, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The new auditorium at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, will be made disabled-friendly.

The Old Students’ Association has demanded the setting up of lifts and ramp facility to ensure safe and secure access to the physically challenged. Though the design had included provision for lifts, the work remained pending after the contractor pointed out that it was not part of the final approved plan. The auditorium is being set up under ₹13 crore assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, who visited the campus on Monday on a request from the Old Students’ Association, suggested that the auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,050 would be incomplete without lifts and ramp facility to the main stage. He suggested basic furnishing and provision for curtains and asked the executing agency to prepare the estimated cost for the work. The auditorium is spread across 3,875 square metres.

The college authorities said the purchase of lift and ramp facility could be done utilising savings from the amount sanctioned by KIIFB. The design has proposed three lifts. The inauguration of the auditorium was likely to be held by December-end or the start of 2024 as procurement of lifts and other pending works would take at least two months, they said.

