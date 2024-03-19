ADVERTISEMENT

New agency for collection of food waste in Kalamassery

March 19, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The previous agency based in Palakkad had stopped transporting waste for disposal at its facility following local opposition

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery municipality on March 19 (Tuesday) appointed a new agency to collect and dispose of food waste generated by households.

The previous agency based in Palakkad had stopped transporting waste for disposal at its facility following local opposition. “An agreement has been reached between the new agency based here and the civic body. The process will resume on Wednesday,” said A.K. Nishad, chairman of the health standing committee.

The municipality will provide ₹5 for a kilogram of food waste to the agency. Mr. Nishad said the earlier agency used to handle waste for ₹4 per kilogram.

The civic body had distributed around 7,000 bio bins as part of efforts to install decentralised systems for management of biodegradable waste.

