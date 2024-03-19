GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New agency for collection of food waste in Kalamassery

The previous agency based in Palakkad had stopped transporting waste for disposal at its facility following local opposition

March 19, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalamassery municipality on March 19 (Tuesday) appointed a new agency to collect and dispose of food waste generated by households.

The previous agency based in Palakkad had stopped transporting waste for disposal at its facility following local opposition. “An agreement has been reached between the new agency based here and the civic body. The process will resume on Wednesday,” said A.K. Nishad, chairman of the health standing committee.

The municipality will provide ₹5 for a kilogram of food waste to the agency. Mr. Nishad said the earlier agency used to handle waste for ₹4 per kilogram.

The civic body had distributed around 7,000 bio bins as part of efforts to install decentralised systems for management of biodegradable waste.

Related Topics

Kochi / waste management

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.