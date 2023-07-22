ADVERTISEMENT

New action plan to eliminate TB in Ernakulam

July 22, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A new action plan will be introduced to eliminate tuberculosis in Ernakulam district.

Ernakulam District Panchayat president Ullas Thomas said on Friday that officials had been told to prepare an action plan. The disease will be eliminated by 2025, he said.

A meeting of the District Tuberculosis Disease Control Board held here decided to include the assistance of other relevant government departments in the mission to eliminate tuberculosis.

The District Collector and the Ernakulam District Panchayat president will become part of the ‘Nikshaymithra’ project to help patients affected by the disease, according to a communication issued here.

