New 5-MLD sewage treatment plant likely to come up at Elamkulam

Kochi city may soon have another sewage treatment plant (STP) at Elamkulam that could cater to the central city region even as the Kochi Corporation had dropped the proposals for three decentralised units in the Palluruthy region and another one in West Kochi.

A special meeting of the Corporation Council to be held on Friday will consider the proposal for setting up the STP plant with an installed capacity of 5 million litres per day (MLD).

The project has been proposed on the Elamkulam campus of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) where a plant was set up in the early 1960s. The plant is still being operated.

Recently, a new 5-MLD plant also came up on the campus. Nearly 95% of work on the new plant had been completed and the trial run would begin shortly, said officials.

The new STP will be set up under the second phase of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation programme. One of the advantages of the new project is that it does not require any land acquisition as the STP project and its pump houses will come up on the holdings owned by the KWA. A 30-km pipeline network and two pumping stations will have to be constructed for the project. The new project will get a financial allocation of ₹189 crore.

Though it is estimated that 8,288 houses could be networked to the project, the officials hope that more connections could be added to it, to make full utilisation of its capacity. Once the Corporation Council cleared the project, the work would begin, said an official.

The civic body had scrapped the three decentralised projects proposed at Edakochi North and South and Perumbadappu after stiff public resistance. The funds allotted for the project would be used for other projects in the State. The ₹166-crore project proposed in West Kochi by Cochin Smart Mission Limited also had to be shelved following opposition from the local population.