Network of drains at High Court Junction to be revamped to mitigate flooding

July 14, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Irrigation department will revamp the network of drains at High Court Junction to mitigate flooding in the area.

The department has come up with a ₹4-crore project for restructuring and revamping canals in the area, thus taking out pressure on market canal and other drains. The project will also help reduce flooding near canals, according to a report prepared by a team of engineers from the department.

The project report prepared by a team led by Baji Chandran, Superintending Engineer, Minor Irrigation Central Circle, Ernakulam, was recently approved by the State government. It had also issued administrative sanction for the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The run-off water from a large drainage area at High Court Junction gets accumulated in the roundabout junction near the old High Court junction and drains to Mangalavanam through side drains. A part of the drains is also connected to the market canal.

However, the drains near the High Court building are of small cross-sections. The inlet structures to these drains had not been provided properly, causing delay in the entry of stormwater into the drains and the proper flow of water to the main streams, the report identified.

Proper drainage with sufficient inlet structures, which will enable faster draining of stormwater, can solve the issue, according to the report. Ensuring the natural drainage of water by gravity to the nearest outlet is the viable solution for preventing flooding in the area. Modifying the existing raised bed of side drains along Abraham Madamakal Road and providing proper gradient towards the backwaters have been suggested.

The report has also suggested ensuring a minimum width of two-metre for the canal in the region. In the reaches where the existing width is less than two metres, the canal has to be widened to accommodate discharge, it was proposed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.