Net zero carbon campaign to be rolled out in four panchayats in Ernakulam

December 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Four panchayats in Ernakulam have been listed among the 85 local bodies across the State to achieve ‘net zero carbon’ target over a period of five to 10 years as part of Kerala’s ambitious plan to be a totally zero carbon emission State by 2050.

The panchayats that have been listed for initial zero carbon campaign in the district are Chittattukara, Amballoor, Asamannoor, and Rayamangalam, said sources in the Haritha Keralam Mission, which is overseeing the project under the Net Zero Carbon Kerala Programme as part of the Nava Kerala Action Plan. Efforts in these and later other panchayats involve helping local self-government bodies promote lifestyles that reduce carbon emissions through people’s activities.

The activities being introduced have been drawn up on the basis of the implementation of the road map formulated by a collective of experts, administrators, and environmentalists based on the State government’s objectives. The Nava Kerala mission is to evolve feasible solutions to socio-economic development challenges and create a new Kerala through new perspectives and prospective planning.

As a first step in rolling out the full-scale programme, a training programme was organised in Amballoor panchayat last week. Two resources persons have been appointed to take care of preparations for the programme in each panchayat. The issues being addressed have been categorised as short-term, medium-term and long-term goals to be achieved.

Waste disposal is one of the issues that will be tackled in the short term under the plans. Agricultural activities, water and energy conservation, greening of surroundings, and planting of trees and transport are other areas that will get attention.

Sources said the major tasks of the Nava Kerala mission include data collection with people’s participation and calculation of carbon emissions and carbon reservoirs on the basis of which interventions are planned. Local institutions, residents’ association, Kudumbashree Mission, and educational institutions will be involved in the process.