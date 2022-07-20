Nesto Group to open chain of hyper markets in Kerala

The Industries department has said that Nesto Group will open a chain of hyper markets in two years in the State that will provide employment for around 3,500 people. A communication from the Public Relations Department said here on Wednesday that the proposal was made at a Meet The Investor Programme with Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

The communication also said that Nesto Group had come forward to make new investments after labour problems in the group's Kalpetta unit was resolved amicably. It said that a nodal officer had been appointed to facilitate the investments of Nesto Group. Four hyper markets will be launched this year. These will be in Edappal, Kannur, Kuttiyadi, and Kozhikode. The other hyper markets will be established in Thrissur, Kottakkal, Perinthalmanna, Sultan Bathery, and Iritty next year. Nesto Group launched its operations in the State in 2020.