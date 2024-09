A 30-member delegation from Banganga municipality in Kapilvastu district of southern Nepal visited Kochi on September 20 (Friday).

The delegation led by Chakrapani Aryal, the mayor of Banganga municipality, interacted with the civic authorities of Kochi.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, Secretary Chelsa Sini, superintending engineer K.N. Bijoy, and health officer Dr. Sasikumar interacted with the visiting delegation.

