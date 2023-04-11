Nenmara MLA moves HC seeking to set aside the interim order for translocating Arikompan to Parambikulam

April 11, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Kochi

Nenmara MLA K. Babu on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to set aside an interim order directing immediate capture and translocation of wild elephant Arikompan from Anayirangal, Chinnakanal, under the Devikulam Range of Munnar Forest Division to Muthuvarachal/Orukomban within the limits of Parambikulam Tiger Reserve Forest.

In his review petition, the MLA said though the Committee of Experts (CoE) had prepared the report recommending translocation of the animal based on personal hearing of residents of Chinakkanal and representatives of local bodies in that area, opinions of the residents near the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve had not been sought.

The recommendation for translocation of the elephant had been made without assessing all possible risk factors involved including the threat posed to the life of people in Parambikulam. In fact, the number of cases of human-animal conflicts in the area is higher.

The people in the locality were living in constant fear of attack from animals and translocation of Arikompan would add to their woes.

The average temperature of the Parambikulam tiger reserve is above 30-degree Celsius from March to May and the average temperature in Udumbanchola Taluk is below 20 degree Celsius even during peak summer. The COE has not taken note of this aspect before recommending the translocation of the elephant during the period of ‘Musth’.

The MLA also pointed out that the Guidelines for Management of Human Elephant Conflict issued by the Inspector General of Forest, Centre categorically stated that there was no fool proof guarantee for successful relocation of elephants in conflict with people. There were instances of failure in capturing and relocating adult male elephants with all possibility that the animals would eventually going back to their original place of capture.