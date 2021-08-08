Nellikkuzhi murder: arrested youths flown from Bihar

Police to probe if the youths had supplied firearms to anyone else in Kerala

Two Bihar natives who were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the fatal gunning down of a dental house surgeon at Nellikkuzhi near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district of Kerala by a youth who she knew, were brought to the Ernakulam Rural Police headquarters at Aluva, by flight on Sunday evening.

A preliminary round of interrogation is expected to take place at Aluva.

The police are hoping to find out more about the activities of the shooter in Bihar by questioning the accused. Sonu Kumar, 20, from Munger district and Maneesh Kumar, 23, from Buxar district in Bihar, were arrested on the charge of supplying the pistol with which the accused, Rakhil, allegedly shot Manasa and then took his life.

The country-made pistol, which was purchased at ₹35,000, was reportedly supplied to Rakhil by Sonu Kumar, while Maneesh Kumar played the intermediary. There are unconfirmed reports that the duo even trained Rakhil in using the pistol.

In the meantime, the SIT is learnt to have recovered a video in which one of the accused is seen holding a pistol which looks similar to the one used for the crime. He is also seen firing the pistol in the air, to test its effectiveness. The ambit of the probe will include if the Bihar youths had supplied firearms to anyone else in Kerala.

The arrests were made following a two-day joint operation in collaboration with the Bihar Police. It is suspected that Rakhil went to Bihar to procure the 7.62-mm pistol, despite the police warning him against disturbing Manasa who had fallen out with him. His friend is said to have provided information on the trip to the police.