Neighbouring municipalities say they do not send plastic waste to Brahamapuram

In the wake of the disastrous fire outbreak amid plastic garbage heaps at the Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram, the neighbouring municipalities seem anxious to distance themselves from the plant and convince the public that they were handling their plastic refuse more responsibly.

Recently, the Thripunithura municipality issued a release aimed at clearing apprehensions and misunderstandings in the aftermath of the fire. It said no plastic waste from the municipality was being sent to the Brahmapuram plant, and that nearly four tonnes of plastic and legacy waste was being given to a company approved of by the Suchitwa Mission for scientific treatment.

Municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh said the statement was meant to clear misunderstandings, if any, regarding the handling of plastic waste. “We have 98 Haritha Karma Sena [HKS] volunteers, two each in every division, for collection of waste from households. Cleaned plastic collected from households is being given to the company concerned. We are in the process of setting up a large material collection facility, the design of which is complete. Once that turns operational, we would be able to segregate plastic based on its quality and give it to Clean Kerala Company,” she said.

A video has been circulating on social media explaining the treatment of plastic waste generated in the Thrikkakara municipality and insisting that no plastic is being sent to the Brahmapuram plant. “We have an agreement with a company for handling waste dumped along roads. Plastic collected from households is brought to our material collection facility where 10 HKS members have been engaged for segregation and is sent for recycling and road construction based on quality. We have been sending only biodegradable waste to the Brahmapuram plant,” said municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan.

Kalamassery municipal chairperson Seema Kannan said the civic body had an agreement with Clean Kerala Company for disposal of plastic waste. The municipality pays the agency ₹13 per kilogram of plastic. “We don’t think there should be any misunderstanding that we are sending plastic waste to Brahmapuram since the arrangement has been in place for long,” said Ms. Kannan.

Maradu municipality is set to establish an even bigger material collection facility at an investment of ₹50 lakh in addition to the existing one. “We generate around 25 tonnes of plastic waste in a month. It is segregated at our material collection facility and is sent either to our shredding unit or is recycled,” said municipal chairperson Antony Asanparambil.