Negligence by KWA, panchayat led to Hepatitis A outbreak in Vengoor, says probe report

A magisterial inquiry into the jaundice outbreak in Vengoor panchayat in Ernakulam has found that the wilful negligence on the part of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the local body authorities had resulted in the Hepatitis A outbreak that claimed three lives.

The inquiry conducted by Shyju P. Jacob, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and Sub Divisional Magistrate, Muvattupuzha, on the directive of District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, found that there was negligence on the part of both the KWA and the panchayat authorities in discharging their duties. The probe report, which was submitted to the government, concluded that both the KWA and the panchayat authorities were responsible for the disease outbreak. The government may initiate action against officials of both the KWA and the panchayat, it said.

Two women in Vengoor and a 48-year-old man in the nearby Mudakuzha panchayat had succumbed to the viral infection. Over 250 persons were affected by the outbreak that was first reported on April 17.

The inquiry found that Pulachira pond, which acted as the reservoir for the rural water supply scheme for Vengoor, was under the possession and control of the panchayat. It is the responsibility of the panchayat to ensure periodic cleaning and maintenance of the pond. The open pond was not covered with a net or roof to protect it from getting contaminated, it said.

The analysis of water samples from the pond at the Regional Public Health Laboratory, Ernakulam, on April 23 showed the most probable number index for coliform bacteria at 1,600/100 ml. It showed the presence of bacteria belonging to the Klebsiella species. The report had termed the samples as “unsatisfactory”. The results of the tests at the National Institute of Virology had also confirmed contamination of water with Hepatitis A virus.

The inquiry found that the temporary pump operator appointed by the KWA seemed to be untrained in the scientific procedures for chlorination. There were also lapses in properly mentioning details regarding daily chlorination in the log book.

The probe found that the pumping well and pump house were not kept clean and tidy. It was not properly safeguarded against the entry of unauthorised persons. The sacks containing bleaching powder used for chlorination were found stacked on a wooden plank placed on the floor of the building without any protection from moisture, it said.

The Collector has recommended financial assistance to the families of those who died of the infection and two persons belonging to economically backward families who had incurred huge financial expenses following prolonged hospitalisation.