Nefertiti resumes service in Kochi

Number of passengers capped at 100

The KSINC's cruise vessel Nefertiti, the sole seaworthy luxury vessel in the region that is capable of carrying up to 200 passengers into the sea, has resumed service with a four-hour sunset cruise from its terminal here, after a seven-month gap due to the pandemic.

The number of passengers has been temporarily capped at 100, considering COVID-19 regulations. Thermal screening and other aspects mandated by the protocol have been adhered to. The sunset cruise begins at 3.30 p.m. and ends at 7.30 p.m. This is an hour more than the cruise the vessel used to operate during pre-COVID days.

The KSINC has fixed ₹499 as the tariff for children aged between 5 to 10 years, while it is ₹1,999 for adults. The tariff includes dinner that is served on board at dusk.

The vessel operates up to 12 nautical miles into the sea. Its next scheduled cruise is slated for November 8.

The tickets can be booked at www.nefertiticruise.com. For details call 97446 01234 or 98462 11144.

The KSINC’s vessels that conduct multiple cruises every day - Sagara Rani-1 and Sagara Rani-2, will resume service shortly, from Marine Drive.

In the meantime, the agency is set to commence operation of the first of two roro vessels in the Willingdon Island-Bolghatty Island route from November 1. The vessels owned by IWAI were built at the Cochin Shipyard.