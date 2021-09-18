Nefertiti resumes sea cruises, packed to capacity

It is the only vessel that operates cruises up to 14 nautical miles into the sea

Signalling that the tourism sector is on the revival path following a spree of pandemic-related lockdowns, Nefertiti, the flagship luxury cruise vessel of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), resumed operations, packed to capacity, on Saturday.

The sea-going vessel’s forthcoming weekend cruise on September 26 too has been fully reserved to capacity. The resounding response is seen in view of the slashing of the per person fare from ₹3,500 to ₹1,999 and for children aged 5 to 10 years from ₹999 to ₹499. Entry is free for kids below five years. In addition, the cruise time has been increased to four hours, while buffet dinner will be served on board, sources said.

The Egyptian-themed ship capable of hosting 200 people at a time has restricted the number to 120, in keeping with pandemic regulations. It is the sole vessel that operates regular cruises up to 14 nautical miles (about 25 km) into the sea off Kochi, said Karthik Menon, cruise manager.

Fun-filled entertainment programmes are hosted on board the vessel which has three decks. Among other amenities, it has a 3D theatre, children’s play area, a banquet hall, a restaurant, and a gaming zone. A three-star lounge bar is chargeable, based on consumption. Nefertiti is ideal for conducting corporate meetings, product launches, marriages, and receptions, he added.

Exhilarated at the vessel resuming its cruises and the steadily increasing demand, including from families, KSINC Managing Director Prasanth Nair said the agency planned to operate more trips in the coming weeks. “We began work on a jetty near the Kerala Fine Arts Hall in Kochi a week ago. It is expected to be readied in five to six months. It will provide increased visibility to Nefertiti and the pair of Sagara Rani sister vessels, which can subsequently undertake shorter trips at short notice,” he said.

Tickets for Nefertiti can be booked online through www.nefertiticruise.com. For enquiries, call 97446-01234 / 98462-11144.