Kochi

NEET test: HC seeks NTA response

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 03, 2022 18:38 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 18:38 IST

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to a plea for introducing a common protocol for the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The petitioner Asif Azad sought the directive in view of the recent incident in which some girl candidates were forced to remove their innerwear at an examination centre in Kollam. He pleaded for a directive to award compensation to these candidates for undergoing mental trauma and stress on account of the action of those at the examination centre.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He pointed out that it was not the first time that such an incident had occurred. A similar incident took place in 2017 in Kannur and four teachers of a school were suspended for asking a girl to remove her innerwear before entering the examination hall.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...