NEET test: HC seeks NTA response

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to a plea for introducing a common protocol for the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The petitioner Asif Azad sought the directive in view of the recent incident in which some girl candidates were forced to remove their innerwear at an examination centre in Kollam. He pleaded for a directive to award compensation to these candidates for undergoing mental trauma and stress on account of the action of those at the examination centre.

He pointed out that it was not the first time that such an incident had occurred. A similar incident took place in 2017 in Kannur and four teachers of a school were suspended for asking a girl to remove her innerwear before entering the examination hall.