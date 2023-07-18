NEERI to recommend appropriate technology for rejuvenation of polluted waterbodies

July 18, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) has recommended a detailed feasibility study for identifying appropriate technology for the rejuvenation of waterbodies affected by pollution owing to the illegal discharge of untreated wastewater.

A two-member team of scientists from the institute had conducted a site assessment on select polluted stretches in Ernakulam, Alappuzha, and Thiruvananthapuram in the second week of May based on a directive issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The Southern Bench of the tribunal had asked the government to implement temporary measures such as phytorid wastewater treatment technology proposed by the NEERI while stating that projects to rejuvenate canals could not be kept pending forever.

The agency has informed that it will submit a detailed project proposal on the suitable treatment technology applicable for the polluted sites. The Kerala State Pollution Control Board has requested the NEERI to submit a project proposal, with scope of work and financial budget immediately. It has suggested that the assistance of the Suchitwa Mission, local bodies, National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, and engineering colleges may be sought for the project in order to strengthen their technical capability while undertaking such projects.

The team from NEERI had inspected Perandoor and Edappally canals, Pallikallar stretch in Karunagappally, Manichithodu, Ashtamudi lake, and sewage pumping stations in Pattom, Pattoor, Kannamoola and Rajaji Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram.

The scientists held discussions with officials on various aspects of phytorid technology and its feasibility. The technology involves a constructed wetland exclusively designed for treatment of municipal, urban, agricultural and industrial wastewater. The system uses certain specific plants that can absorb nutrients directly from wastewater but do not require soil. These plants act as nutrient sinker and remover.