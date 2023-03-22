NEERI technology being considered for rejuvenation of Pallikallar river, Perandoor canal

March 22, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Environment department has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the phytorid wastewater treatment technology developed by the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) is being considered for the rejuvenation of the heavily polluted Pallikallar river and Perandoor canal in Kochi.

In a report submitted to the Southern Bench of the tribunal in a case related to the indiscriminate faecal contamination in Perandoor and Edappally canals, the authorities said that discussions had been initiated with experts at NEERI on deploying the technology. The NGT had asked the government to implement temporary measures like phytorid wastewater treatment technology while stating that projects to rejuvenate the canals could not be kept pending forever.

The technology involves a constructed wetland exclusively designed for treatment of municipal, urban, agricultural and industrial wastewater. The system uses certain specific plants that can absorb nutrients directly from wastewater but do not require soil. These plants act as nutrient sinker and remover.

Experts from NEERI, who attended a meeting convened on the NGT directive, pointed out that the upper portion of the plant works on aerobic principle, while the bottom portion works on anaerobic method.

Nearly four months are required to set up a facility. On odour control facilities, they said the sewage would go to the subsurface, while there would be no waterlogging and stagnation. Hence, there will be no foul smell. Though the initial cost of construction of the reinforced cement concrete (RCC) tank was high, the operational and maintenance cost will be low. The system will also offer a permanent treatment solution, they said.

