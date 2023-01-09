ADVERTISEMENT

Needless fear over radiation on the decline, say NICSTAR organisers

January 09, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Unwanted fear over radiation is on the decline, paving the way for increased use of current advancements in technologies based on radiation and radioisotopes in meeting emerging human necessities and supporting sustainable development in areas as diverse as healthcare, agriculture, and industry.

Radiation is now being used more and more in the health sector in diagnostics and treatment while radiographic cameras and scanners are more widely used than ever in industries, saving significant amount of money, time, and effort. In the food sector, radiation helps preserve seeds; increase the shelf lives of farm products, boosting exports and farmers’ income, said the organisers of the four-day international conference on radiation technologies that got under way here on Monday.

The international conference, NICSTAR-2023, is being organised under the aegis of the National Association for Application of Radioisotopes and Radiation In Industry, Mumbai, with support from the Department of Atomic Energy and International Atomic Energy Agency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The situation where there is receding fear over radiation was created through long-term efforts involving awareness campaigns, said P.J. Chandy, former scientist with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and at present honorary secretary of NAARRI.

He told The Hindu on the sidelines of the international conference that NAARRI had been promoting the applications of radioisotopes and radiation. The awareness campaigns organised by the Association have seen tangible results in the form of more and more young people taking up studies in the field and getting employed, increased applications of the technology, and establishment of industries based on radiation and radioisotopes.

NAARRI has organised over 50 awareness campaign programmes nationwide. Several such programmes will be organised in the future too so that the benefits of the peaceful use of nuclear energy reach the remotest places in the country, he said.

Besides, NAARRI has been publishing thematic bulletins on radiation technology, its applications in agriculture and healthcare. More recently, NAARRI brought out a book, ‘Safety, Security and Regulation in Handling of Radiation Sources’. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US