Needless fear over radiation on the decline, say NICSTAR organisers

January 09, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Unwanted fear over radiation is on the decline, paving the way for increased use of current advancements in technologies based on radiation and radioisotopes in meeting emerging human necessities and supporting sustainable development in areas as diverse as healthcare, agriculture, and industry.

Radiation is now being used more and more in the health sector in diagnostics and treatment while radiographic cameras and scanners are more widely used than ever in industries, saving significant amount of money, time, and effort. In the food sector, radiation helps preserve seeds; increase the shelf lives of farm products, boosting exports and farmers’ income, said the organisers of the four-day international conference on radiation technologies that got under way here on Monday.

The international conference, NICSTAR-2023, is being organised under the aegis of the National Association for Application of Radioisotopes and Radiation In Industry, Mumbai, with support from the Department of Atomic Energy and International Atomic Energy Agency.

The situation where there is receding fear over radiation was created through long-term efforts involving awareness campaigns, said P.J. Chandy, former scientist with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and at present honorary secretary of NAARRI.

He told The Hindu on the sidelines of the international conference that NAARRI had been promoting the applications of radioisotopes and radiation. The awareness campaigns organised by the Association have seen tangible results in the form of more and more young people taking up studies in the field and getting employed, increased applications of the technology, and establishment of industries based on radiation and radioisotopes.

NAARRI has organised over 50 awareness campaign programmes nationwide. Several such programmes will be organised in the future too so that the benefits of the peaceful use of nuclear energy reach the remotest places in the country, he said.

Besides, NAARRI has been publishing thematic bulletins on radiation technology, its applications in agriculture and healthcare. More recently, NAARRI brought out a book, ‘Safety, Security and Regulation in Handling of Radiation Sources’.