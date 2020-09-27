Nedumbassery traders take to vegetable farming

Kochi

27 September 2020 01:28 IST

Seedlings to be distributed among KVVES members

Around 1,800 traders under the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) in the Nedumbassery zone will take to cold season vegetable farming in a big way from October 2.

C.P. Tharian, zonal president of the Samiti, said cabbage, cauliflower and carrot seedlings would be distributed to members of the samiti in Kunnukara, Nedumbassery, Chengamanad, Sreemoolanagaram and Parakkadavu panchayats.

Besides, seedlings of Red Lady papaya are being locally produced to be distributed to samiti members in the area, he added.

KVVES has entered into agreements with Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Kerala as well as a private agency for supply of cold season vegetable seedlings, Mr. Tharian said.

According to him, increasing food production is one of the objectives of the trading community, as the pandemic has derailed normal life.

The community also plans to hold an exhibition of farming methods, old agriculture techniques, and implements at Nedumbassery over three days starting October 2, he said.