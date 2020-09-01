Nedumbassery becomes first panchayat in Ernakulam district to go paperless

Local body migrates fully to Integrated Local Governance Management System developed by Information Kerala Mission

Three years after it received ISO certification for its office administration, the Nedumbassery panchayat has added another feather to its cap by becoming the first panchayat in the district to fully migrate to the Integrated Local Governance Management System (ILGMS) developed by the Information Kerala Mission.

The system is expected to streamline delivery of services with enhanced efficiency by replacing individual non-web-based software with a single integrated web-based application. The Nedumbassery panchayat was among the 12 panchayats chosen for the adoption of the system on a pilot basis.

“We have emerged as the first panchayat to adopt it in a timely manner. The development assumes significance especially during the prevailing situation as it complements the COVID-19 protocol and helps delivery of public services while maintaining physical distancing,” said panchayat vice-president P.C. Somashekharan.

Online delivery of certificates was earlier restricted mainly to birth and death certificates and marriages certificates. With the advent of the new system, the public may apply for and receive all certificates and also access other services online.

People may access services either through computers and smartphones or approach Akshaya centres. Even physically submitted applications at the panchayat front office will be scanned and converted into a digital document and acknowledgements and status updates will be sent to applicants online.

“The system turns the panchayat largely paperless as e-filing becomes the norm. We hope people make use of the online services increasingly as we move forward,” said panchayat secretary T.K. Santhosh.

The panchayat had invested in 30 computers and related accessories for the adoption of ILGMS. Panchayat employees received online training for three days before the system was formally launched by panchayat president Mini Eldho last week.