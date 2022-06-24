Nearly half of dengue cases in Ernakulam reported from Kochi Corporation areas

June witnessing highest number of cases this year

Around 40% to 50% of dengue fever cases reported in Ernakulam district since January this year have been from areas under the Kochi Corporation, according to official estimates.

Nearly 490 confirmed cases have been reported in the district up to June 22. The number of suspected cases is around 1,700. June witnessed the highest number of cases, with the health authorities confirming 170 cases, while the corresponding number in May was 130. According to official data, Pachalam, Kaloor North, Vaduthala, Elamakkara South, Thattazham, and Padivattom have reported a spike in cases.

The number of suspected cases as of Thursday was around 760. Of the seven deaths owing to dengue fever, three have been reported from areas under the Kochi Corporation limits.

The Health department has recommended that local bodies impose penalty on those failing to clear breeding sources of mosquitoes. Recalling that health workers were finding it difficult to ensure compliance in some cases, a senior official pointed out that a construction site in Thrikkakara was under the scanner, as those responsible had not cleared the stagnant water sources despite directives since December last. “We have now asked secretaries of local bodies, including the Kochi Corporation, to impose a fine of ₹2,000 on violators, under the Kerala Public Health Act,” said the official.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said mosquito eradication squads would turn active from July while rejecting reports that measures against mosquito menace had come to a standstill. He said the civic body had launched an additional force of 400 persons earlier to identify the sources and initiate measures to avoid breeding of mosquitoes after taking approval from the government. “Their contract will be renewed,” he added.