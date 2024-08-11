Nearly 700 certificates issued to survivors of Wayanad landslides on a single day

Survivors of the devastating landslides in Wayanad not just lost their beloved family members but also valuable documents, which may prove critical when they start piecing together their lives afresh in the not-so-distant future.

Realising this, the State government has launched a Certificate Reclamation and Retrieval process. It is spearheaded by the Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM) and the Wayanad district administration with the support of Akshaya Mission, Revenue department, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, and other supporting departments.

“We ran certificate reclamation and retrieval camps in 12 relief centres housing the landslide survivors and issued nearly 700 certificates on August 10 (Saturday) alone. The printed documents will be treated as originals. In the case of documents like PAN card and driving licence that cannot be issued across the counter, we have collected details through Google forms, which will be forwarded to the departments concerned for verification, and they will also be issued at the earliest,” said KSITM sources.

The certificate retrieval camps in eight relief centres have been wrapped as all inmates have been covered. It will resume in the remaining camps, where the process is yet to be completed, on August 12 (Monday). The certificates delivered are also being made available in the Digi Locker portal to ensure their safety for future use.

A portal that integrates data from various departments is being used to assist people in retrieving their documents instantly. The various agencies and departments collaborate to provide a seamless, single interface solution. In the case of loss of documents by people living outside the camps, the district administration may organise similar certificate retrieval camps.

Certificates and documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar cards, birth and death certificates, and health cards, which can be processed using the existing data, are being printed and distributed in the relief camps. For cases where the original certificates can only be issued by the concerned agency after processing the collected information, provisional certificates would be provided.

“Keeping the ration card data [RCMS] available with the Food and Civil Supplies department as the base data, Digital University Kerala will develop a unified repository to integrate and collate data pertaining to certificates/civic documents available with the concerned departments using data dumps/APIs in cases where data dumps are not available. SSLC and allied educational qualification data available with Pareeksha Bhavan will also be integrated in the repository for easy access and retrieval. This will be the primary database for issuance of certificates and documents,” an order issued by the Disaster Management department said.

Unique identifiers such as names, dates of birth, addresses, mobile numbers, Aadhaar numbers, ration card numbers, family member names, pin code, and ward numbers will be used to intelligently search the unified repository. This will help in identifying matching certificates/documents issued by the departments. Considering the exigency, departments have been asked to issue orders to rely on unique identifiers to regenerate the documents and avoid regular formalities like SMS and OTP authentication along with other references.

