Nearly 70 drug hotspots around educational institutions in Ernakulam

June 26, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam has about 70 hotspots of drug pushers in areas close to educational institutions, according to the Excise Department.

The drug hotspots were identified by the Excise Intelligence wing as part of its State-wide assessment based on on-the-ground information. The nearly 70 spots were near schools and colleges in the district, according to senior officials.

The investigations found that drug peddlers operating in hotspots around educational institutions mainly targeted students on the campuses. Young drug peddlers were involved in such sales in order to escape the eyes of the enforcement agencies, they said. The arrest of two siblings allegedly found in possession of drugs by the Mulavukad police on June 22 reflected the increasing attempts to lure the youth into drug use. They were engaged in peddling drugs along North Tower Lane near Mulavukad.

The Excise department has stepped up surveillance at the hotspots. Awareness programmes focusing on educational institutions have also been launched. Schools and colleges were a key target area of such initiatives organised as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Monday. Final-year undergraduate students of Maharaja’s College organised anti-drug awareness campaigns in 15 schools in the district. Pamphlets explaining the dangers of drug use were distributed in classrooms.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who inaugurated the district-level programme at Kakkanad, urged the public to provide information about sale and use of drugs to the officials of Excise and Police departments to curb the menace. The identity of those sharing such information would be kept confidential, he said. Awareness sessions were also held in various colleges in the district.

