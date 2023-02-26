ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 60 kg sandalwood seized at Angamaly

February 26, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - KOCHI

Cops chase the car that sped away; vehicle found abandoned after it apparently got caught in traffic at Karayamparambu

The Hindu Bureau

The Angamaly police seized sandalwood pieces weighing nearly 60 kg during a vehicle checking in Angamaly town on Saturday night.

The car in which the sandalwood was being transported had sped away without stopping despite the police signalling it to stop during checking. Subsequently, the police team gave a chase to find the car abandoned. Apparently, the car had got caught in traffic at Karayamparambu and the driver had fled.

The police found the contraband in three sacks in the boot. Both the sandalwood and the car were taken into custody. The sandalwood will be handed over to the Forest department.

The seizure was made in the course of a drive carried out at the instance of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. A hunt is on for the driver.

A team led by Inspector P.M. Baiju made the seizure.

