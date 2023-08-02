Nearly 400 food outlets inspected in Ernakulam in FoSCoS drive

August 02, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Food Safety authorities conducted checks on 396 food business operators in Ernakulam district on Monday under the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) drive.

As many as 148 outlets were served closure notices for not possessing licence, said sources. The checks were conducted by 10 squads of officials that spanned out into various parts of the district. The inspections will continue on Thursday.

The FoSCoS-2023 drive aims at ensuring that all food outlets have licence. It also aims to ensure the safety of food served.

Food business operators are required to obtain licence from the State government if the annual business turnover is over ₹12 lakh. It has been found that there are several outlets that operate only on registration even after the business volume exceeds the limit.

As per information from Food Safety Kerala, a record number of 4,463 inspections were conducted in a day. There were 929 business outlets that were found being operated without licence. They were ordered to be closed down. It was also found that 1,241 outlets were being operated with registration without obtaining licence. They were served notices for obtaining licence. As many as 112 squads were involved in the State-wide drive.

A total of 612 checks were conducted in Thiruvananthapuram district, 487 in Kollam, 251 in Pathanamthitta, 414 in Alappuzha, 252 in Kottayam, 103 in Idukki, 276 in Thrissur, 344 in Palakkad, 586 in Malappuram, 573 in Kozhikode, 150 in Wayanad, 281 in Kannur, and 134 in Kasaragod.

Food Safety Kerala sources said that several food business outlets continued to operate without licence despite repeated warnings, and the FoSCoS drive had been necessitated by such a situation. Only those outlets with licences or those who have applied for licences will be allowed to continue operations. Health Minister Veena George has issued instructions to process licences at the earliest.

