Nearly 400 cases registered for lockdown violations

Kochi

18 May 2021 20:08 IST

907 people fined for not wearing masks; 276 vehicles seized

The Kochi City and Ernakulam Rural police are continuing the strict enforcement of the triple lockdown in Ernakulam even as the district borders remain sealed.

Nearly 400 cases were registered under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance across the district with the city police registering 95 cases and rural police 280 cases. Rural police also arrested 90 persons.

Both police forces collectively fined 907 people for not wearing masks and 1,047 for not maintaining physical distance while 276 vehicles were seized.

Advertising

Advertising

The city police led by C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City), have divided the entire city limits into different zones for the effective implementation of restrictions. Special tracks have been arranged for facilitating the movement of ambulances, vehicles transporting oxygen, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, and other emergency vehicles. Roadside vendors found operating in violation of the restrictions in Palluruthy and Harbour police station limits were booked.

Drones were deployed for surveillance in Palluruthy. Janamaithri police personnel and volunteers were engaged to deliver essential items on doorsteps to avoid crowding in shops. Door delivery is being encouraged and shop owners have been asked to display WhatsApp number for the same in front of their shops.

Police personnel have been deployed to ensure physical distancing at vaccination centres. The police are also keeping track of people in quarantine through visits and over phone.

K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), visited Angamaly, Kalady, Sreemoolanagaram, Perumbavoor, and Kuruppumpady as part of the lockdown enforcement.