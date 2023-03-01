Nearly 200 detained in Kerala jails invoking KAAPA last year

March 01, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Anti Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) was invoked in 345 cases against known rowdies and goondas in Kerala last year. Currently, around 200 people are serving jail term in the State after being booked under the Act, according to State sources

Most number of KAAPA cases were booked in Ernakulam (50) last year followed by Kollam (38) and Alappuzha (33), according to sources.

The detention of Akash Thillkankeri and Jiju Thillankeri the other day under the KAAPA has brought attention back to the Act, which was introduced in 2007.

Akash and Jiju would be probably the first KAAPA detenus with overt political linkages in the State. The CPI(M) had disowned the two last week after the duo took to social media and accused some local leaders of the party of exhorting them to commit crimes. They had also lamented that the party disowned them after they were booked for the offences.

The cases of the duo are likely to come up before the advisory board headed by N. Anilkumar, former judge of the Kerala High Court, for reviewing the detention order in a fortnight.

The advisory board, constituted under the Act, had in July last year rejected the decision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kannur range, restricting the entry of Arjun Ayanki, a former DYFI activist, who was classified as a ‘Known Rowdy’, in Kannur District.

Data available with the State authorities indicate that the board had confirmed the detention orders in nearly 90% of cases referred to them. Most of the cases that were referred to the board pertained to hardened criminals. A few detenus, who were released after completing the jail term, were later found subsequently involved in heinous crimes, including murder, pointed out board sources.

The criminal antecedents of a person for the past seven years from the date of application for detention will be considered for invoking the Act. The maximum period of detention is six months. However, any subsequent involvement in scheduled offences can invite further detention for one year, sources said.