GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nearly 2 kg of gold seized at Kochi airport

March 11, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly two kilograms of gold were seized in two separate incidents by Customs officials at the Cochin International Airport on Monday.

In one case, 885 grams of gold hidden in the form of a hair band was seized from a woman. A native of Kasaragod, she was intercepted on her arrival from Kuala Lumpur. A golden key chain and an earring, weighing 43 grams, but were found silver-coated, were also seized from her.

In another seizure, 866 grams of gold in compound form was seized from a passenger on his arrival from Bahrain. The gold was found hidden in his socks.

Related Topics

crime / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.