Nearly 180 offences detected in drive against private buses in Kochi

Operation City Ride held at nine different points simultaneously

Operation City Ride, a combined operation conducted by the MVD and Kochi city police against private buses, in progress in Kochi on Wednesday.

In a combined operation conducted by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and the Kochi city police targeting privates buses in the city, around 180 check reports were issued for various kinds of offences on Wednesday.

The drive named Operation City Ride was held for an hour at nine different points simultaneously. Around 250 buses were checked during the drive.

Nearly 60 cases were registered against those found serving as conductors without licence, while 30 workers were booked for not wearing uniforms. Twenty-seven buses were found fitted with audio systems, 10 without doors, 18 fitted with extra colour lights, three without insurance, six with air horns, five without tax, and nine with mechanical defects. One driver had no licence, and six buses were booked for trip curtailment.

Officials said similar drives would continue in the coming days.