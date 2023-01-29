Nearly 100 women entrepreneurs to showcase products at a day-long exhibition in Kochi

January 29, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - KOCHI

It was a combination of factors that guided Amina S., a second year MBA student from Aluva, into doing online a UK-based course in cosmetics.

First, there was the pandemic that confined her to home, and then there was the bad experience with the cosmetic products she was using. Though the course could have been completed in three years, Ms. Amina wrapped it up in just six months and has since then launched multiple skin care products.

“It started as a hobby and is now being converted into business with good response from clients who have used it. Social media and participation in events continue to be the main avenues for winning more clients since I don’t want to invest big on marketing,” she said.

Ms. Amina is among the women entrepreneurs set to showcase their products at a day-long exhibition, Kochi Pop-up, to be organised at the Highway Garden Convention Centre near Edappally on February 4.

“We are planning to set up stalls by 100 women entrepreneurs with focus on homemakers and even students who have no physical store and little exposure other than on social media. The idea is to get them more visibility for their products and brands as we expect a footfall of around 5,000,” said Shafrin Sajith, a housewife whose entrepreneurial initiative, Invisible Wings, has been organising the event for the last five years.

The logo of the event was recently launched by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

Manu Mathew, another homemaker and entrepreneur, is set to showcase handmade and theme-based Valentine hampers at the event. “Unlike the usual Valentine gift hampers, which come as pre-packed assortment of products, customers will have the option to select the items that will make up their hampers,” she said.

Naufiya Biju has been doing innovative Henna art for a few years but rues how it is yet to reach out to a wider audience. “I have been focusing on Henna-based portraits for a while and have done portraits of many celebrities. Now, I am planning to go beyond portraits and do even scenery and animals using Henna,” she said.