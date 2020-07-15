Nearly 10% of migrant children in district quit schooling

KOCHI

15 July 2020 00:50 IST

Their families left the State following COVID-19 lockdown

Nearly 10% of migrant children enrolled in public schools across Ernakulam had to leave their education unfinished after uncertainties triggered by the outbreak of COVID-19 forced their parents to return to their native States.

Children from 92 migrant families left the State following the crisis. As many as 1,222 migrant children belonging to 922 families were enrolled in lower primary and upper primary classes in 37 public schools under the district administration’s Roshni project, according to official estimates. The project aims at enhancing the academic performance of migrant children through improved language proficiency.

“However, a majority of families stayed back just for the sake of their children’s education despite the odds faced by migrant workers these times. Our volunteers were successful in constantly engaging with parents and ensuring that their children did not lose out on the opportunity to learn,” said C.K. Prakash, general coordinator, Roshni.

A survey showed that as many as 38 migrant families had no access to television and smartphone. As many as 325 of the 922 families surveyed owned televisions with cable connection, while 421 had no television but owned smartphones with WhatsApp to receive notes and assignments.

Thirty-five families were found staying near schools and libraries where the authorities had made arrangements for online classes. Eleven families were found sharing a television set to attend classes. Four families that left for their home towns informed Roshni volunteers that they had smartphones to access digital classes.

Mr. Prakash said online learning facilities had been made available at common centres set up at the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School and at an anganwadi at Perumbavoor, which has large concentration of migrant families. “Trained volunteers have also taken steps to translate classes held in Malayalam and aired through Victers channel,” he said.