Kochi

Near-lockdown in Ernakulam district

Police personnel posted at Panampilly Nagar checking commuters on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: VIBHU H

The lockdown-like curbs in Ernakulam district on Sunday saw most people remaining confined to home, but for those who ventured out for urgent trips.

As on Sunday evening, a total of 69 cases were registered in Kochi for COVID protocol violations like not wearing mask and for unnecessary travel.

Four persons were arrested and two vehicles taken into custody.

A total of 85 cases were registered in the Ernakulam Rural police limits under various heads, for violating provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance Act.

A total of 1,500 police personnel led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik were deployed to patrol public places and enforce pandemic norms.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 12:37:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/near-lockdown-in-ernakulam-district/article38315448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY