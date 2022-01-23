Near-lockdown in Ernakulam district

69 cases registered in Kochi for protocol violations; four held

The lockdown-like curbs in Ernakulam district on Sunday saw most people remaining confined to home, but for those who ventured out for urgent trips.

As on Sunday evening, a total of 69 cases were registered in Kochi for COVID protocol violations like not wearing mask and for unnecessary travel.

Four persons were arrested and two vehicles taken into custody.

A total of 85 cases were registered in the Ernakulam Rural police limits under various heads, for violating provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance Act.

A total of 1,500 police personnel led by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik were deployed to patrol public places and enforce pandemic norms.