NDDB, Milma ink pact for operation of quality control lab in Ernakulam

July 22, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which sells the Milma brand of milk, have signed an agreement for operating Milma’s quality control laboratory.

The lab facility, set up at the headquarters of the Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) in Ernakulam with financial support from the Union government, will be operated by the NDDB’s Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF), said M.T. Jayan, chairman of the Ernakulam region.

The operation of the Kerala milk cooperative’s Central Quality Control Lab has been formally handed over to CALF for 10 years. The lab has been set up with an investment of ₹10 crore from the Centre. It will be equipped to test food products, cattle feed, and mineral mixtures.

The agreement for operating the lab was signed by NDDB-CALF managing director Rajesh Subramanyam and Milma managing director Asif K. Yusuf in Anand, Gujarat, in the presence of Milma chairman K.S. Mani and ERCMPU chairman Mr. Jayan.

The agreement follows discussions with the NDDB, Mr. Jayan said, adding that the lab was set up under a national programme for dairy development. The NDDB will provide technical support to Milma for obtaining accreditations required for operating as an international facility. It is expected that the new laboratory will become a referral lab for the Food Safety and Standards Authority and Bureau of Indian Standards.

The Ernakulam region of Milma comprises the districts of Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, and Thrissur. The union procures milk from the affiliated Anand Pattern Dairy Cooperatives and as well as other societies. The Ernakulam region has dairy plants as well as products plant at Edappally that manufactures ghee (clarified butter), peda, ice cream, paneer, and yogurt.