NDA government ensured overall development: B.L. Santhosh

June 15, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national organising secretary B.L. Santhosh said here on Thursday that the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre had ensured development across various sectors.

The government implemented various path-breaking developmental initiatives in various sectors over the past nine years. It focussed on the ‘Make in India’ goal to promote income and employment, he said at the Intellectual’s Meet organised by the State unit of the BJP here.

The meet was part of the party’s efforts to connect with a cross-section of people ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Besides writers and artists, the party is trying to establish linkages with professionals and influencers. Mr. Santhosh will seek the response of those who had visited Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to study the governance models implemented by BJP-led governments in those States, here on Friday.

CONNECT WITH US