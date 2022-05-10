NDA candidate files nomination papers

NDA candidate A.N. Radhakrishnan arrives with senior leaders of the BJP to file his nomination papers for the Thrikkakara byelection on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A.N. Radhakrishnan, State vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday filed his nomination papers as the candidate of the National Democratic Alliance for the upcoming byelection to the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

The party’s dummy candidate T.P. Sindhumol too filed her nomination. Independent candidate Bosco Louis also filed his nomination papers before returning officer Vidhu A. Menon on Tuesday, said a communication from the Public Relations department.

Mr. Radhakrishnan was accompanied by BJP State president K. Surendran, and senior leader Kummanam Rajasekharan among others.

Meanwhile, the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church has denied making any contributions in its official capacity towards Mr. Radhakrishnan’s election fund.

A spokesman for the Church said that Geevarghese Mar Yulious, Bishop of Ahemadabad, was a friend of Mr. Radhakrishnan, who had come to seek his blessings before filing the nomination. A contribution was then made by the bishop towards Mr. Radhakrishnan’s election fund on the basis of personal friendship.