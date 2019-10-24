NCRB data: women in city suffer at homes

As a metropolitan society with growing gender sensitivity, a particular statistic under the crimes against women section in the latest crime data for 2017 published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) may leave the image of Kochi sullied.

The city registered 108 cases of cruelty by husbands or relatives under IPC Section 498A during the year pointing at the far from ideal marital situation faced by women.

This stained the reputation of the city, which otherwise did not register murder of a woman with rape or gang rape, dowry-related deaths, abetment to suicide of women, acid attack or attempt to acid attack and miscarriage-related offences.

However, the number of crimes against women in the city had risen to 535 in 2017 from 392 in 2016 after having registered a marginal dip from 408 the year before. Notwithstanding the increase, Kochi has the third lowest contribution of 1.3 percentage to the total number of crimes against women among 19 metropolitan cities with a population of more than 20 lakhs that figured in the NCRB data. Only Coimbatore and Kozhikode with 0.2 percentage and 0.8 percentage respectively had a better record.

A total of 85 cases of rapes were registered in Kochi during 2017, out of which 54 were above 18 years old while, alarmingly, 34 were minors. The number of cases registered under IPC 354 for assault on women to outrage her modesty was also on a higher side in the city. Out of the 253 cases, 218 of the victims were adults and 35 were minors.