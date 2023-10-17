HamberMenu
NCP will strengthen LDF in Kerala, says Chacko

October 17, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will continue to be part of the INDIA coalition at the national level and will strengthen the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, NCP State president P.C. Chacko said here on Tuesday.

A resolution passed by the NCP at its meeting here on Tuesday pointed out that the problems in the cooperative sector could not be overlooked. It should be ensured that depositors in cooperative banks do not lose their money. There should be no impression among the public that wrong-doers are being protected.

The NCP resolution described the success of the Vizhinjam project as a great achievement for the LDF government.

Mr. Chacko ruled out any national-level crisis in the party. He said there were some problems with the party MLAs in Maharashtra. A working committee meeting of the NCP, which was held in Delhi recently, was attended by party leaders from 26 States. This was an answer to rumours that there was national-level crisis in the party, Mr. Chacko said.

