NCP to legally fight ‘politically-motivated’ case against Lakshadweep MP

January 14, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) remains determined to legally defend their beleaguered Lakshadweep MP, Mohammed Faizal, who stands disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha after being sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment, in the apex court both against the disqualification and the alleged disproportionate sentence in the case dating back to 2009.

Talking to The Hindu, NCP Kerala Chief P.T. Chacko alleged that the Lok Sabha Secretariat had issued the notification disqualifying Mr. Faizal even before the receipt of the official communication from the court about his conviction. This reeks of political vendetta, he said.

He further said that the case and the ensuing disqualification were politically-motivated. He said that Mr. Faizal was politically targeted on account of his popularity in the archipelago and his sustained opposition to the unilateral methods of the Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Mr. Faizal had even complained to Home Minister Amit Shah about Mr. Patel.

Mr. Chacko said that Mr. Faizal had no criminal antecedents and that the case leading to his conviction involved a petty incident, which was common during the election time. He said that the First Information Report had gaping holes and that the police had not even recovered the weapons used for the alleged assault.

“The Kerala High Court is set to take up our plea both for the bail and the stay of his conviction on Tuesday. Based on the outcome of that, we will move the apex court for which we have arranged senior counsels. We are hopeful that he will be granted bail,” said Mr. Chacko.

He alleged that the Lakshadweep Administrator had even assigned a civil service official to ensure that Mr. Faizal didn’t enjoy any undue benefits at the Kannur Central Jail where he is lodged. He said that Mr. Faizal has denied any privileges and chosen to lead the life of a common prisoner.