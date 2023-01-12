NCP prioritises securing release of Lakshadweep MP

January 12, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Rattled by the detention and potential disqualification of its Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal in a case dating back to 2009, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has prioritised securing his immediate release before strategising about politically fighting the case.

Mr. Faizal along with three others were sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment for attempt to murder by the Kavaratti Sessions Court on Wednesday. Since then, he has remained detained in the Kannur Central Jail. The conviction was in a case that the prosecution claimed to be a politically motivated assault on a Congress worker during the Lok Sabha elections in 2009.

“As of now, our priority is to secure the release of the MP with the help of the best legal minds. We are in constant touch with the party national committee, which is also of the same opinion,” said Abdul Gafoor, NCP State general secretary, Lakshadweep. Accordingly, the party has not organised any protests.

Party sources said the development happened at breakneck speed leaving the party with little time to process the ramifications. The appeal moved by Mr. Faizal has been adjourned by the Kerala High Court to Tuesday, and the party feels that the political fight on the matter can wait till the outcome of that plea.

Mr. Faizal has been the face of the party in Lakshadweep, especially during the tumultuous period since Praful Khoda Patel had assumed charge as Lakshadweep Administrator last year. He had been at the forefront of protests organised by the islanders against the alleged unilateral style of governance by Mr. Patel.

Mr. Faizal runs the risk of being automatically disqualified as a people’s representative as per an apex court verdict in Lily Thomas vs. Union of India on July 10, 2013. The apex court had decreed that any Member of Parliament, Member of the Legislative Assembly, or Member of a Legislative Council who is convicted of a crime and given a minimum of two-year imprisonment loses membership of the House with immediate effect.