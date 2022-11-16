NCP launches indefinite relay strike in Kavaratti

November 16, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has launched an indefinite relay strike in Kavaratti in protest against the policies of the Lakshadweep Administration.

The party had, earlier this month, submitted a memorandum to the Administration, raising a slew of issues covering transportation, health, and education sectors that, it alleged, put the islanders and the student community to much hardship.

“Our main demand is for a legislative assembly. Besides, we demand the restoration and streamlining of all ships and high-speed crafts with immediate effect, restoration of public-private participation (PPP) model in the health sector, and the rollback of the National Scholarship Portal and its replacement with the previous system, where fees are fully borne by the Administration,” said Mohammed Faizal, Lakshadweep MP.

He added that the National Scholarship Portal had no relevance to the student community in the islands since it catered for the nationally sponsored schemes alone. Besides, it calls for students to meet the expenses upfront and then upload the bills on the portal for reimbursement.

In a memorandum submitted to the Administration on November 7, NCP State president K.M. Abdul Muthalif demanded to expedite the implementation of the prospective plan for the transportation sector drawn up by an expert committee targeting the next 15 years ending 2030. The acquisition of all ships and cargo vessels in accordance with the plan must be properly followed up. The hardships faced by people stranded in the mainland and the islands must be addressed urgently, and all ships and high-speed crafts should be made operational immediately, he said.

The thoughtless withdrawal of the PPP model in community health centres in Minicoy, Amini, Androth, Kavaratti, and the Rajiv Gandhi Specialty Hospital in Kavaratti has deprived the islanders of the services of specialist doctors from reputable hospitals in the mainland.

Students in the islands have been denied scholarships for the last one-and-a-half years, and many of them are being denied transfer certificates on running up dues, which they are unable to clear. Hence, the earlier scholarship pattern must be restored and all pending scholarship dues disbursed immediately, said the memorandum.