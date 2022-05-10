NCC chief reviews activities in Kerala, Lakshadweep region

Director General of NCC Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh interacts with NCC cadets on Willingdon Island in Kochi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The Director General of NCC, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, visited Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate’s formation in Kochi on Tuesday.

He reviewed the NCC activities in the region and appreciated the role played by NCC cadets during the pandemic in organising different awareness campaigns. Appreciating the training being imparted to cadets, he said training has moved from the hybrid mode during the pandemic period to the physical mode. He elaborated on Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat camps, wherein cadets from more than two States participate.

The Lt Gen. felicitated six cadets with medallions, presented three Associate NCC Officers, a Girl Cadets’ Instructor and two defence personnel with plaques. He also presented commendation card to Junior Superintendent L.S. Bincy in a ceremony held at 3 Kerala Air Squadron on Willingdon Island here.