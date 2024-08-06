NCB to invoke PITNDPS Act to crack down on drug traffickers

In an effort to crack down on habitual drug traffickers and curb illegal drug trafficking in the State, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has begun invoking stringent provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act.

The NCB Cochin Zonal Unit has invoked the Act against an alleged drug trafficker identified as Shiras Moideen from Koyilandy in Kozhikode. He has three cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by both the NCB Cochin Zonal Unit and the Kerala Police.

He was arrested by the NCB Cochin Zonal Unit last year for his alleged involvement in trafficking a commercial quantity of LSD blots, while he was on bail in another NDPS case filed by the Vadakara police for trafficking methamphetamine and hashish from Goa to Kerala.

According to the enforcement authorities, he was one of the main drug suppliers in Kozhikode district. The provisions of the PITNDPS Act were invoked under the supervision of Maneesh Kumar, Deputy Director General of NCB (Southern Region), P. Aravindhan, Zonal Director of NCB Cochin Zonal Unit, and Venugopal G. Kurup, Assistant Director of NCB Cochin Zonal Unit.