NBA accreditation for three B.Tech. courses offered by Cusat

December 14, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three B.Tech. programmes offered by the School of Engineering (SoE) at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have been accredited for three years by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) under its Tier-I (Washington Accord) system.

The programmes include Information Technology, Computer Science and Engineering, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering. The NBA team had inspected the school and evaluated the courses from October 28 to 30. The accreditation is intended to ease the mobility of engineering graduates of the Washington Accord signatory countries for their higher studies and employability at the international level, according to an official release.

Out of the seven B. Tech programmes offered in various disciplines at the School of Engineering, three got NBA accreditation last week under the Tier-1 category, for which evaluation was completed by a seven-member NBA expert team from October 28 to 30. The remaining four programmes were evaluated recently by a nine-member expert team, the results of which are awaited.

