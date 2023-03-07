ADVERTISEMENT

Nayarambalam to be developed as integrated fishing village

March 07, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nayarambalam is among the panchayats that have been selected under a project for development as integrated, modern coastal fishing villages, which will mostly be funded by the Union government.

The integrated fishing village development projects involve an expenditure of around ₹7.5 crore, of which 60% will come as assistance from the Centre. The rest will be met by the State government.

Chairing a meeting convened here to discuss the implementation of the project, K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, said the project would help improve fishermen’s income and their social life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The project is aimed at creating new opportunities for traditional fishermen. Accordingly, they will be exposed to sustainable and environment-friendly fishing activities. It also aimed to provide sustainable income generating occupation for the youth, according to a communication from the district administration.

The integrated fishing village programme would include development of local fish processing and development of local tourism potential, said Mr. Unnikrishnan. Nayarambalam panchayat president Neethu Binod presided over the meeting. Fisheries Assistant Directors S. Jayashree and P. Aneesh were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US