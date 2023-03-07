Nayarambalam to be developed as integrated fishing village

March 07, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Nayarambalam is among the panchayats that have been selected under a project for development as integrated, modern coastal fishing villages, which will mostly be funded by the Union government.

The integrated fishing village development projects involve an expenditure of around ₹7.5 crore, of which 60% will come as assistance from the Centre. The rest will be met by the State government.

Chairing a meeting convened here to discuss the implementation of the project, K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, said the project would help improve fishermen’s income and their social life.

The project is aimed at creating new opportunities for traditional fishermen. Accordingly, they will be exposed to sustainable and environment-friendly fishing activities. It also aimed to provide sustainable income generating occupation for the youth, according to a communication from the district administration.

The integrated fishing village programme would include development of local fish processing and development of local tourism potential, said Mr. Unnikrishnan. Nayarambalam panchayat president Neethu Binod presided over the meeting. Fisheries Assistant Directors S. Jayashree and P. Aneesh were present.