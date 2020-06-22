Nayarambalam likely to turn containment zone

A COVID-19 patient from Nayarambalam without any travel history or known source of infection has sent the surveillance team of the Health Department on a detailed combing for contact tracing along with the police.
The route map of the patient will be ready by Monday, said Dr. S. Sreedevi, Additional District Medical Officer and head of the surveillance team. The patient had visited a few bakery outlets and other places, and depending on the contacts traced, the area could be made a containment zone, she added.
The patient, a mimicry artiste, had visited a local private hospital on June 12 after he developed fever on June 11.
His samples were taken at the hospital. Subsequently, on June 16, he went to Lisie Hospital, where an x-ray showed TB-like symptoms. A CT scan on June 19 revealed COVID-19 symptoms. He was immediately isolated, and a confirmatory test identified the disease on Saturday.
The patient was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, later on the day.
The Health authorities have asked both private hospitals to isolate their staff.
Further details will be obtained after examining CCTV visuals on the patient’s movements.
